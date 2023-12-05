Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

$3B in funding secured to begin construction of Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed rail

Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.
Brightline West rendering for Las Vegas to Los Angeles project.(Brightline)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:21 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen on Tuesday announced that $3 billion in funding has been secured to begin construction of the Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail project.

According to a news release, the funding for the Brightline West high-speed rail system comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The release states that the project will connect Las Vegas and Southern California, “which will help bolster Southern Nevada’s tourism economy and reduce congestion on the Interstate 15 corridor.”

Brightline West estimates the high-speed rail “will remove 3 million cars from I-15 annually, reducing more than 400,000 tons of carbon emissions each year, and creating 35,000 good-paying, union jobs.”

“This historic high-speed rail project will be a game changer for Nevada’s tourism economy and transportation. It’ll bring more visitors to our state, reduce traffic on the I-15, create thousands of good paying jobs, and decrease carbon emissions, all while relying on local union labor,” said Senator Rosen. “For decades, Nevadans have heard about the benefits of high-speed rail, and I’m proud to have led the charge for months to push the U.S. Department of Transportation to secure critical funding to make this a reality. I’ll always fight to support Nevada’s tourism economy and create good-paying, union jobs.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shake Shack North Las Vegas rendering
Shake Shack sets opening for first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas Valley
An apartment fire on W. Viking Rd. in Las Vegas
Red Cross assists displaced families after Las Vegas apartment fire results in ‘total loss’
It's President Joe Biden, the 45th President of the United States.
President Biden to travel to Las Vegas on Friday
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Sprawling casino and hotel catering to locals is opening in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Shoop is shipping more holiday orders than ever from somewhere in Nevada
More holiday orders than ever are shipped from somewhere in Nevada
Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police: shooting victim dropped off at hospital
Strip workers still facing major traffic during commute
Strip workers still facing major traffic during commute