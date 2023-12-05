$3B in funding secured to begin construction of Las Vegas-Southern California high-speed rail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen on Tuesday announced that $3 billion in funding has been secured to begin construction of the Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail project.

According to a news release, the funding for the Brightline West high-speed rail system comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The release states that the project will connect Las Vegas and Southern California, “which will help bolster Southern Nevada’s tourism economy and reduce congestion on the Interstate 15 corridor.”

Brightline West estimates the high-speed rail “will remove 3 million cars from I-15 annually, reducing more than 400,000 tons of carbon emissions each year, and creating 35,000 good-paying, union jobs.”

“This historic high-speed rail project will be a game changer for Nevada’s tourism economy and transportation. It’ll bring more visitors to our state, reduce traffic on the I-15, create thousands of good paying jobs, and decrease carbon emissions, all while relying on local union labor,” said Senator Rosen. “For decades, Nevadans have heard about the benefits of high-speed rail, and I’m proud to have led the charge for months to push the U.S. Department of Transportation to secure critical funding to make this a reality. I’ll always fight to support Nevada’s tourism economy and create good-paying, union jobs.”

