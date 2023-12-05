Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

19-year-old killed by landslide at park, officials say

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Robert Loso of Robbinsdale was traveling with family members when the fatal accident happened. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By KEYC News Now Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A 19-year-old man was killed in a landslide at a Minnesota park Saturday night, according to officials.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday for someone who became trapped under a landslide at Minneopa State Park Falls.

Emergency workers located the landslide and eventually recovered the body of Jack Robert Loso.

According to authorities, Loso was traveling with his family when the earth collapsed and he became trapped under the landslide.

Officials said his body was found after they dug through the landslide.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a statement expressing their condolences to Loso’s family and loved ones.

The department also said the park remains open, but the area of the landslide is closed to visitors for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Mas Por Favor transforms into "Nightmare Before Christmas" experience for holiday season.
Las Vegas eatery unveils ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ theme for holiday season
Free candy cane-themed, walk-through event opens at Henderson home
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event returns to Henderson home
Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
Las Vegas police: 5 shot, 1 killed in homeless camp shooting near Charleston, US-95
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of new Las Vegas resorts

Latest News

A "hamburglaring" javelina was caught on video pigging out on a DoorDash order in the Tucson...
WATCH: Wild javelina caught pigging out on DoorDash order
Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Israel's expanded ground offensive, following the collapse of a weeklong cease-fire, is aimed...
IDF expands ground operations to all of Gaza
This photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows suspect Jerrid Joseph...
Man charged in killings of 3 homeless people and a suburban LA resident, prosecutors say
Icy Saebens barrel racing in the National Finals Rodeo 2021 at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas.
National Finals Rodeo signs extension to stay in Las Vegas through 2035