UNLV Football seeks their first bowl win since 2000 Las Vegas Bowl

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:18 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - Kansas (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) vs. UNLV (9-4, 6-3 Mountain West), Dec. 26, 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Phoenix

TOP PLAYERS

Kansas: QB Jason Bean took over for injured Jalon Daniels and has led four wins, passing for 1,681 yards and 12 touchdowns. RB Devon Neal has rushed for 1,209 yards and 15 TDs, ranking fifth in the Big 12, while safety Kenny Logan Jr. recorded a team-high 86 tackles.

UNLV: Kicker Jose Pizano set school records with six field goals in a game and 127 points along with 19 consecutive made attempts over one stretch. Freshman QB Jayden Maiava has passed for 2,794 yards and 14 TDs with eight interceptions, ranking fourth in the Mountain West.

NOTABLE

Kansas clinched bowl eligibility with a 38-33 upset of then-No.6 Oklahoma and is appearing in consecutive postseasons for the first time since 2007-08. The Jayhawks ranked seventh in Big 12 offense at 434 yards per contest.

UNLV led the Mountain West conference in scoring at 34.3 points per game. The Rebels are coming off a 44-20 loss to Boise State in the conference championship.

LAST TIME

Kansas won 46-24 in 2003 to even the series at a game each.

BOWL HISTORY

Kansas is 6-7 all-time in bowls. UNLV is 3-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

