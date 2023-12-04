Surprise Squad
Target expands nonalcoholic drink lineup with several new brands

Target is offering new alcohol-free products from brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - Want to be a star designated driver this holiday season or a dry January champ?

If so, Target has some new options for you.

It’s teaming up with an online retailer called Sèchey that specializes in alcohol-free spirits and wines.

Target’s new line features two celebrity-backed brands, including Kin Euphorics from model Bella Hadid and De Soi from singer Katy Perry.

It also has alcohol-free products from other brands including NOPE, Ghia and Surely.

Nearly a $500 million industry, boozeless beverage sales are growing as people opt for wellness over drunkenness and consumers are increasingly looking for options beyond water and soda.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

