Shake Shack sets opening for first location with drive-thru in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shake Shack has set an opening date for its first location in the Las Vegas Valley that will feature a drive-thru.

According to a news release, the new Shake Shack location will host a grand opening event at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Craig Road Shack will offer guests both in-Shack dining and Shake Shack’s drive-thru experience, the company said. The drive-thru will feature a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pick-up window.

According to Shake Shack, the new location will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the drive-thru open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

“We are excited to bring our fifth Shake Shack to Nevada on Craig Road with our first to state drive-thru location,” said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer, Shake Shack. “The team is thrilled to welcome the community with our warm hospitality, quality ingredients and exciting menu offerings.”

The Craig Road location will mark Shake Shack’s fifth Nevada location and its first drive-thru eatery in the state.

Digital pre-ordering for pickup or delivery via the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com will become available in the coming weeks, the company said.

