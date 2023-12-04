Red Cross assists displaced families after Las Vegas apartment fire results in ‘total loss’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At approximately 8:40 a.m. on Monday morning, a passerby reported seeing smoke and flames coming from an apartment window on the 4200 block of W. Viking Rd. in Las Vegas.

According to a Clark County report, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves and the ground floor of the two-story apartment complex, with the building “fully involved” by fire, extending to the attic. The arriving Battalion Chief called a second alarm to provide additional personnel and resources for the fire.

Operations personnel were removed from the roof to ensure the safety of the crews and a defensive fire strategy was employed. Crews achieved knockdown of the blaze at approximately 9:26 am. Three trucks, ten engines, three rescue units, the Heavy Rescue unit, an EMS Supervisor, an Air Resource unit, and three Battalion Chiefs responded to the incident with almost 70 personnel. Fire Investigators were also called to the scene.

According to the county, a total of 18 adults, three children and 10 animals were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported and no dollar loss has been calculated yet, but the building is a total loss.

The fire is under investigation. One person has been detained for questioning.

Red Cross of Southern Nevada volunteers and staff are addressing the immediate needs of those affected. This includes ensuring access to essential items such as clothing and food, assisting with the replacement of prescription medicines and making sure they have a safe place to stay tonight.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.