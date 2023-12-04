Surprise Squad
Public invited to vigil for 2 fallen troopers Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium

Trooper Alberto Felix, left, and Sgt. Michael Abbate.
Trooper Alberto Felix, left, and Sgt. Michael Abbate.(Nevada State Police)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday announced that the public is invited to a candlelight vigil in honor of the two Nevada State Police troopers who were killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

According to LVMPD, the public candlelight vigil will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Allegiant Stadium.

The vigil is in honor of Nevada State Police troopers Sgt. Michael Abbate and Alberto Felix, who were killed in a hit-and-run crash last Thursday morning on a freeway in Las Vegas.

In court last Friday, prosecutors stated that the suspect in the crash, identified as Jemarcus Williams, had been escorted out of a casino due to intoxication before the incident.

In court, prosecutors stated that an arrest report from Las Vegas indicated that the suspect had been drinking at the Palms and was escorted out by security due to his intoxication.

According to prosecutors, security at the Palms advised him that they would call police if he got into his vehicle. Security stayed and monitored him until the man walked away from the area, making them think he had left the premises, the state said.

When Williams determined security was no longer monitoring him, prosecutors say he then emerged from hiding behind a tree and got into his vehicle, driving away.

