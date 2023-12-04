Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

President Biden to travel to Las Vegas on Friday

It's President Joe Biden, the 45th President of the United States.
It's President Joe Biden, the 45th President of the United States.(Adam Schultz/White House)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - President Biden is expected to travel to Las Vegas on Friday, according to a notice from the White House.

According to a Saturday advisory sent by the White House, on Friday, Dec. 8, President Biden will travel to Las Vegas.

Following the stop in Las Vegas, the White House said Biden will then continue on to Los Angeles, California.

No further details on the President’s stop in Las Vegas were immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Mas Por Favor transforms into "Nightmare Before Christmas" experience for holiday season.
Las Vegas eatery unveils ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ theme for holiday season
Free candy cane-themed, walk-through event opens at Henderson home
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event returns to Henderson home
Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
Las Vegas police: 5 shot, 1 killed in homeless camp shooting near Charleston, US-95
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of new Las Vegas resorts

Latest News

Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 shot, 1 fatally, on Friday night
Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 shot, 1 fatally, on Friday night
Memorial procession held for 2 Nevada troopers killed in hit-and-run crash
Memorial procession held for 2 Nevada troopers killed in hit-and-run crash
Memorial procession held for 2 Nevada troopers killed in hit-and-run crash
Memorial procession held for 2 Nevada troopers killed in hit-and-run crash
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job