President Biden to travel to Las Vegas on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - President Biden is expected to travel to Las Vegas on Friday, according to a notice from the White House.

According to a Saturday advisory sent by the White House, on Friday, Dec. 8, President Biden will travel to Las Vegas.

Following the stop in Las Vegas, the White House said Biden will then continue on to Los Angeles, California.

No further details on the President’s stop in Las Vegas were immediately available.

