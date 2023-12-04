Phoenix murder suspect sent photos of mutilated body to victim’s family, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested three men for the brutal murder of a man who was found dead in a Phoenix park late last month. Newly released court documents state that three gang members are allegedly involved in the homicide and were arrested on Sunday. Authorities have identified the suspects in the death of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon as Jose Rodriguez, 20, Leonardo Santiago, and Manual Carrasco-Calderon, both 21 years old.

On Nov. 26, Pantaleon’s body was found with “significant trauma” on a trail near Mountain View Park, near 7th and Peoria avenues. Court paperwork revealed that he had been shot multiple times and that his body was mutilated. Injuries extended from his head into his neck and torso areas. Pantaleon’s family said he was found naked, beaten and brutally tortured, so bad that detectives asked other loved ones not to see him in that condition. Family members believe he was a victim of a targeted hate crime because he was gay.

According to court paperwork, Santiago admitted to police he killed Pantaleon after “an unwanted advance made him uncomfortable.” “He ultimately shot the victim several times, killing him, leaving him, and later returning an hour later with his codefendant Manuel Carrasco, who then mutilated the victim’s body,” said an attorney on behalf of the state. Court records also show investigators uncovered messages between Santiago, Calderon and Rodriguez where they spoke about their plans to “rob and kill” Pantaleon.

Days later, on Nov. 30, family members reportedly received two pictures. Documents say one of the photos that had been posted on Instagram showed Panaleon, who was already dead, and a man flipping off the camera. The other reportedly showed the victim’s mutilated body. Detectives were able to identify the social media account, which led them to other messages where the suspected shooter had discussed the murder with someone else and then allegedly went back to mutilate the body after the murder.

In the days that followed, some gang members also reportedly made derogatory statements about Pantaleon’s sexuality and made remarks that homosexuality wasn’t allowed in the “northside” while “cheering” the death on social media.

Thirty-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon’s body was found on a trail near Mountain View Park. His family is worried this attack was a possible hate crime.

All three men reportedly confessed to their involvement in Pantaleon’s death and face one count of first-degree premeditated murder. Santiago is the alleged shooter, who also faces a felony charge of crimes against the dead along with Carrasco-Calderon.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe, which has raised $3,000 as of Monday afternoon. To donate, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.