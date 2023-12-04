Surprise Squad
Nevada sees dip in registered voters

People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM PST
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada saw a drop in registered voters for the month of November, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The month of November saw a decline of 1.1% of voters, as every party/voter block saw declines.

The Democratic Party lost more than 10,000 voters while the Republican Party lost more than 4,000. Nonpartisan active registered voters saw a decline of more than 4,000 voters.

