Nelly, TLC to perform in Toshiba Plaza during NBA In-Season Tournament festivities

A rendering of a "larger-than-life" NBA Cup trophy photo opportunity is seen in Tosha Plaza...
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Music stars Nelly and TLC are set to perform in Toshiba Plaza on Thursday as part of the festivities for the semifinal games of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

According to a release, ticketed fans can experience a “larger-than-life” NBA Cup trophy photo opportunity, exclusive merchandise and tournament-style basketball games between noon and 8 p.m. during both the Semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 7, and the Championship on Saturday, Dec. 9.

As part of the festivities, Grammy Award-winning artists, Nelly and TLC, will perform live in Toshiba Plaza in between the two semifinal games. The release notes that the artists will face off in a head-to-head singing battle as part of the new reality competition, “The Sum: All-Star Music Battle.”

“The Sum: All-Star Music Battle” is described as the “first singing competition where music lovers who aren’t great singers can participate, intersecting pop culture, sports and music.”

Fans can apply for a chance to sing alongside TLC or Nelly live at Toshiba Plaza by signing up HERE.

