Henderson police investigating crash that killed pedestrian

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a recent crash.

According to an HPD report, police and fire departments responded on December 1 at approximately 10:20 p.m. in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of N. Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a brown Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on North Green Valley Parkway when an unidentified elderly female stepped into the northbound lane of travel and was struck by the Toyota. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the Toyota stopped and was cooperative with investigators, according to a police report. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Trauma Hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Impairment and speed are not considered factors in this incident, according to police. The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The crash is being investigated as the eleventh accident-related fatality for the City of Henderson in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Las Vegas eatery unveils 'Nightmare Before Christmas' theme for holiday season
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event returns to Henderson home
Las Vegas police: 5 shot, 1 killed in homeless camp shooting near Charleston, US-95
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Trooper Alberto Felix, left, and Sgt. Michael Abbate.
An apartment fire on W. Viking Rd. in Las Vegas
It's President Joe Biden, the 45th President of the United States.
