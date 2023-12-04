Henderson police investigating crash that killed pedestrian

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a recent crash.

According to an HPD report, police and fire departments responded on December 1 at approximately 10:20 p.m. in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of N. Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a brown Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on North Green Valley Parkway when an unidentified elderly female stepped into the northbound lane of travel and was struck by the Toyota. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the Toyota stopped and was cooperative with investigators, according to a police report. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Trauma Hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Impairment and speed are not considered factors in this incident, according to police. The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The crash is being investigated as the eleventh accident-related fatality for the City of Henderson in 2023.

