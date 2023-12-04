Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Mas Por Favor transforms into "Nightmare Before Christmas" experience for holiday season.
Las Vegas eatery unveils ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ theme for holiday season
Free candy cane-themed, walk-through event opens at Henderson home
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event returns to Henderson home
Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
Las Vegas police: 5 shot, 1 killed in homeless camp shooting near Charleston, US-95
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of new Las Vegas resorts

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Bodies of a missing couple were found on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Bodies of missing couple found on military base property
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job
Station Casinos set to open new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday
Station Casinos set to open new resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job
Police family shares fears after 2 Nevada troopers killed on the job