Forecast Outlook-12/3/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We are starting the week with warmer than normal temperature and that will continue for most of the week.

High pressure will push our daytime highs up 6 to 8 degrees above normal.

We will start Monday with lots of clouds but they will gradually clear in the afternoon.

Down in Laughlin and Bullhead City a weak disturbance will trigger wind gusts of between 25 and 35 MPH.

The high pressure’s stranglehold on the southwest starts to break down on Thursday.

Friday temps will dip to to just slightly above seasonal levels with rain chances forecast for Lincoln County and rain snow chances for the high Sierra.

We expect to remain here in Las Vegas through at least the next 7 days.

