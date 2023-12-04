Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-12/3/23

Warmer Temperatures Forecast For Most Of The Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:05 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We are starting the week with warmer than normal temperature and that will continue for most of the week.

High pressure will push our daytime highs up 6 to 8 degrees above normal.

We will start Monday with lots of clouds but they will gradually clear in the afternoon.

Down in Laughlin and Bullhead City a weak disturbance will trigger wind gusts of between 25 and 35 MPH.

The high pressure’s stranglehold on the southwest starts to break down on Thursday.

Friday temps will dip to to just slightly above seasonal levels with rain chances forecast for Lincoln County and rain snow chances for the high Sierra.

We expect to remain here in Las Vegas through at least the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

