Forecast Outlook - 12/04/23

Warmer Weather On The Way
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the low 60s and a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, temperatures are on the way up. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 60s for the Las Vegas Valley.

Strong wind is in the forecast for Laughlin and the Colorado River Valley today, but we’ll see calmer weather for the rest of the week.

Peak highs will happen Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures flirting with 70 degrees.

A cooler breeze works back into the valley by Friday.

