Arizona State hires former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo as offensive coordinator

UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo stands on the sidlines during the second half of an NCAA college...
UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo stands on the sidlines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired former UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Arroyo replaces Beau Baldwin, who was not retained last week.

Arroyo coached at UNLV from 2020-22, going 7-23. He previously served as offensive coordinator at Oregon, the same position Kenny Dillingham held before becoming Arizona State’s head coach last year.

Arroyo also had stints at Oklahoma State, Southern Mississippi, California, Wyoming, San Jose State and Prairie View A&M. He was interim offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

