Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook-12/3/23

Warming Trend Begins Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:56 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Warmer temperatures move into the Las Vegas area Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into southern Nevada pushing our normal daytime temperatures up by several degrees over the next few days.

There is a weak disturbance that will slip into the Colorado River Valley Monday into Tuesday.

That will create some windy conditions in places like Laughlin and Needles but should remain below advisory status.

For the next few days we will see lots of sunshine and some high level cloud.

Look for our daytime highs to reach the upper 60′s by mid week.

Thursday cooler temperatures return, bringing us breezy conditions on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
Las Vegas police: 5 shot, 1 killed in homeless camp shooting near Charleston, US-95
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Free candy cane-themed, walk-through event opens at Henderson home
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event returns to Henderson home
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of new Las Vegas resorts
Las Vegas to California GPS issues
GPS detour guides Vegas to LA drivers off road, deep into desert

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-12/2/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-12/2/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-12/2-3/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 12/01/23