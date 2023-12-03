Forecast Outlook-12/3/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Warmer temperatures move into the Las Vegas area Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into southern Nevada pushing our normal daytime temperatures up by several degrees over the next few days.

There is a weak disturbance that will slip into the Colorado River Valley Monday into Tuesday.

That will create some windy conditions in places like Laughlin and Needles but should remain below advisory status.

For the next few days we will see lots of sunshine and some high level cloud.

Look for our daytime highs to reach the upper 60′s by mid week.

Thursday cooler temperatures return, bringing us breezy conditions on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.