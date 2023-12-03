Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-12/2/23

Warmer Temperatures Ahead
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:42 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a cooler than normal Thanksgiving temperatures are rebounding nicely.

Our daytime high Saturday was 62 degrees, two degrees warmer than normal.

On Monday as that ridge moves over us it will tighten the atmospheric pressure gradient and that spells windy conditions down along the Colorado River Valley.

The wind while picking up as of now is expected to remain below advisory criteria.

A high pressure ridge is building and it will continue to provide us with highs a few degrees above normal for Sunday, then as much as 5 to 10 degrees above normal for part of the upcoming week.

By Thursday, changes begin as weather models are indicating a pattern change but at this point there is no consensus on what lies ahead.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

