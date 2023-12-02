Nevada officials track DUI trends across the state to prevent tragedies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety said DUI crashes and fatalities are down from last year, but drivers over the holidays remain vulnerable to risks.

FOX5 checked in with the office and its Zero Fatalities effort after the death of two Nevada State Police troopers, caused by a suspected drunk driver.

“We still have a lot of work to do. Unfortunately, there are still too many people who aren’t coming home at night,” said spokesperson Anita Pepper.

The office shared details of the downward trend, comparing 2022 to 2023 from January to August 31:

Deadly Crashes for 2022: 248

Total Fatalities for 2022: 269

Deadly Crashes for 2023: 221

Total Fatalities for 2023: 246

Wintertime and the holidays bring their own risks with less daylight, inclement weather and holiday gatherings.

“We know that people are more likely to have parties around the holiday season, we know that people are more likely to attend events that might involve alcohol. It’s no excuse to not drive sober,” Pepper said.

A Clark County Office of Traffic Safety study from 2022 shows that most DUIs happen on weekends, and between the hours of 9 p.m. to 11:59 a.m. The second-highest timeframe is 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Officials urge people to plan their ride home before they even arrive at their destination.

“If you feel different after a few drinks, you’re going to drive differently. So please remember to use a rideshare,” Pepper said.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety will provide Lyft ride credits during holidays and this upcoming New Year’s celebrations.

