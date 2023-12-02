LVMPD identifies officer involved in shooting Wednesday night near Sahara, Sloan

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have identified an officer involved in a shooting Wednesday night in a neighborhood near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.

According to the department, Officer Coleman Oswald, 37, has been employed with the LVMPD since 2009. He is assigned to the Homeland Security Special Operations Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau.

Oswald has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

