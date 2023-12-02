Surprise Squad
LVMPD identifies officer involved in shooting Wednesday night near Sahara, Sloan

Suspect’s condition remains unknown
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have identified an officer involved in a shooting Wednesday night in a neighborhood near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.

According to the department, Officer Coleman Oswald, 37, has been employed with the LVMPD since 2009. He is assigned to the Homeland Security Special Operations Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau.

Suspect steals tow truck, points gun at Las Vegas police leading to officer-involved shooting

Oswald has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

