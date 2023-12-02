Las Vegas police: 5 homeless people shot, 2 killed in shooting near Charleston, US-95

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are on scene of a shooting that injured five people, killing two of them, near the US-95 and Charleston Boulevard Friday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. The victims are all “unhoused people.”

5 people shot, 2 killed after shooting in northeast Las Vegas Valley (FOX5)

Police confirmed to FOX5 that the suspect is still outstanding.

At this time the victims’ conditions are unknown.

No other details have been released at this time.

FOX5 has a crew on the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.