Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police: 5 homeless people shot, 2 killed in shooting near Charleston, US-95

5 people shot, 2 killed after shooting in northeast Las Vegas Valley
5 people shot, 2 killed after shooting in northeast Las Vegas Valley(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are on scene of a shooting that injured five people, killing two of them, near the US-95 and Charleston Boulevard Friday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. The victims are all “unhoused people.”

5 people shot, 2 killed after shooting in northeast Las Vegas Valley
5 people shot, 2 killed after shooting in northeast Las Vegas Valley(FOX5)

Police confirmed to FOX5 that the suspect is still outstanding.

At this time the victims’ conditions are unknown.

No other details have been released at this time.

FOX5 has a crew on the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trooper with Nevada State Police hugs another officer after two of their colleagues were...
Suspect in custody after 2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Jemarcus Williams
Suspect accused of killing 2 Nevada troopers on I-15 identified
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Fans walk outside of the Oakland Alameda Coliseum before a baseball game between the Oakland...
Athletics to release renderings of team’s potential Las Vegas ballpark Monday
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of new Las Vegas resorts

Latest News

Porch Pirates
Washoe sheriff’s office seeks volunteers for sting to catch porch pirates
LVMPD identifies officer involved in shooting Wednesday night near Sahara, Sloan
LVMPD identifies officer involved in shooting Wednesday night near Sahara, Sloan
Dog (FILE)
Las Vegas shelter offering free microchips for pets in December
The Eureka Sand Dunes
More portions of Death Valley reopen after road repairs