Forecast Outlook-12/2/23

Quiet & Seasonal Weather This Weekend.
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:58 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -First weekend of December is looking very quiet.

Beyond some cloud drifting through the valley Saturday morning we will enjoy sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.

Not much change forecast for Sunday.

We will see temperatures rise to the mid 60′s during the day Monday with temperatures building Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we approach next Friday we expect changes in the weather pattern starting with daytime temperatures slipping by a few degrees.

