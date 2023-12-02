Surprise Squad
Family says deputy shot in head now breathing on his own

The family of Corporal Lance Watts is continuing to update his condition, saying he has been taken off a ventilator and lost an eye as a result of the shooting
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:13 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The family of Cpl. Lucas Watts, a South Carolina deputy who was shot in the head during a pursuit in November, said his recovery continues to be a “roller coaster ride.”

The Oconee County deputy, whose survival the sheriff called nothing short of a miracle, was taken off a ventilator earlier this week and is breathing on his own.

His family said he has also opened one of his eyes and is showing progress neurologically.

Below are excerpts from their CaringBridge:

“On Sunday, the medical team switched Lucas’s ventilator to “standby” which meant he was breathing completely on his own! They kept it in his room in case he needed it. (It’s not uncommon for patients to get tired and need to go back on the ventilator for a time.) By Monday morning though, he was still going strong so they removed the ventilator from his room and we praised the Lord for this progress! We were all on cloud nine.”

However, Watts’ family said some days have been very difficult, and at times, he has been less responsive.

“This high quickly turned south, however, as concern about Lucas’s neurological response grew because he wasn’t responding as well as he had been. Throughout the day, we kept receiving mixed messages. The day honestly just felt very heavy. We continued to cling to the hope and strength the Lord has provided us throughout all of this and as always, it got us through.”

Watts also had to have his right eye removed due to injuries from the gunshot wound.

“Due to the injuries he sustained from the gunshot, the doctors were not able to save his right eye. They removed what remained of it on Wednesday. The procedure went really well and they were able to save approximately 3/4 of his right eye muscles which was good news. They will place a prosthetic eye at a later time. We’re also happy to report he is opening his left eye which is yet another sign of progress!”

Watts has been transferred out of the trauma ICU and his family hopes to eventually move him to Shepherd Center in Atlanta for rehabilitation.

A recovery fund set up for Watts’ medical bills and his family has raised more than $170,000.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

