Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

City of Henderson to vote on water rate hike

If you live in Henderson, your water bill may be going up as soon as next month. Next week, the Henderson City Council could vote to approve a rate hike.
By Kim Passoth
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:43 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you live in Henderson, your water bill may be going up as soon as next month. Next week, the Henderson City Council could vote to approve a rate hike.

On Tuesday, the city will hold a public hearing during the council meeting to decide whether to raise residents’ rates for water and wastewater. How much depends on how large of a water meter a resident uses.

In presentation notes included ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, there is a chart breaking down the increases which are about 2% a year.

For an average single-family household, the monthly service charge would increase from $15.52 to $17.02 for 2024 and then be bumped another $1.50 in 2025 to $18.52. The costs go up significantly for those with more water usage. While low-income customers would see a bump of about 21 cents a month, customers who use 50,000 gallons monthly would pay more than $40 more.

The city says these hikes are necessary for a number of reasons including rates not keeping up with growth in expenses increases. The City of Henderson says with a rate increase, their rates will be in line with the rest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Earlier this year, the Clark County Commission approved rate increases for the Las Vegas Valley Water District and big fines for water users who went over their monthly allotment in an effort to conserve water.

On Tuesday, Henderson’s City Council will also vote on increasing wastewater service charges by 2% a year.

If approved, all increases would take effect January 1st.

The City of Henderson does offer utility discount programs to low-income households, you can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
Las Vegas police: 5 shot, 1 killed in homeless camp shooting near Charleston, US-95
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
A trooper with Nevada State Police hugs another officer after two of their colleagues were...
Suspect in custody after 2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Jemarcus Williams
Suspect accused of killing 2 Nevada troopers on I-15 identified
JeMarcus Williams in court for initial appearance Friday, December 1, 2023
Prosecutors: Man accused in hit-and-run deaths of 2 troopers was escorted out of Las Vegas casino due to intoxication

Latest News

Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
A judge set bail at $500,000 on Friday for a man who is accused in a hit-and-run crash that...
Prosecutors: Man accused in hit-and-run deaths of 2 troopers was escorted out of Las Vegas casino due to intoxication
Las Vegas police have arrested a 16-year-old accused of making terroristic threats on social...
Police find evidence in home of Las Vegas teen accused of making terroristic threats online
If you live in Henderson, your water bill may be going up as soon as next month. Next week,...
City of Henderson to vote on water rate hike
The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety said DUI crashes and fatalities are down from last year,...
Nevada officials track DUI trends across the state to prevent tragedies