Prosecutors: Man accused in hit-and-run deaths of 2 troopers was escorted out of Las Vegas casino due to intoxication

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A judge set bail at $500,000 on Friday for a man who is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two Nevada State Police troopers in Las Vegas.

The suspect, identified as Jemarcus Williams, 46, made his first court appearance on Friday morning after the crash which occurred early Thursday morning on a freeway in Las Vegas.

In court, prosecutors stated that an arrest report from Las Vegas indicated that the suspect had been drinking at the Palms and was escorted out by security due to his intoxication.

According to prosecutors, security at the Palms advised him that they would call police if he got into his vehicle. Security stayed and monitored him until the man walked away from the area, making them think he had left the premises, the state said.

When Williams determined security was no longer monitoring him, prosecutors say he then emerged from hiding behind a tree and got into his vehicle, driving away.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, police said the two troopers had stopped to investigate a vehicle that appeared to have a driver asleep behind the wheel. When the officers stopped to do this, a second vehicle, a Chevy HHR, struck the two troopers before fleeing the scene.

LVMPD conducted a grid search and located the driver, identified as Williams, later Thursday morning. Williams was taken into custody after a barricade situation at an apartment complex near Monroe Avenue and J Street, according to police.

Court records indicated Williams was facing the following charges

2 counts of reckless driving

2 counts of DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, resulting in death

2 counts of duty to stop at scene of accident

Police said in their report, according to prosecutors, that his vehicle was found “with extensive damages.

Prosecutors also stated that in the report, Williams at first reportedly told officers that it was his friend who was driving, not him. However, he then ultimately stated, “It’s me, I was driving, I wrecked them, I wrecked them,” prosecutors said.

The state had asked Friday for bail to be set at $1 million saying, “clearly, he is a flight risk. He has the wherewithal, even when intoxicated, to hide from security so that he can get into his vehicle and endanger this entire community.”

Prosecutors added that according to the report, Williams allegedly hit the break slightly, but then reportedly continued driving after he realized he had hit at least one or two people.

The state also noted to the judge that Williams had a previous DUI in 2007.

A lawyer representing Williams told the judge that he has ties to the community and noted that he had support in the courtroom.

A judge set bail for Williams at $500,000. If posted, the judge added that Williams will need to stay out of trouble and will be on high-level electronic monitoring. He will also be subject to drug and alcohol monitoring. He will also not be able to drive a motor vehicle, the judge said.

On Thursday night, Nevada State Police identified the two fallen officers as Sgr. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

Williams next court date has been set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 5.

