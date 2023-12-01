Planned power outage near Baker, California, to impact EV charging, gas stations, officials advise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and Southern California Edison (SCE) are advising travelers of a planned power outage next week that will affect the Baker, California, community and Interstate 15 (I-15).

According to a news release from NDOT, SCE will be conducting “reliability upgrades” on the nights of Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 p.m. to 10. a.m. the following morning. The outage will impact a 90-mile stretch along the I-15 near Baker, officials advised.

According to NDOT, During the outage periods, services such as food establishments, gas stations, and electric vehicle charging ports around Baker will not be available.

“Travelers are strongly urged to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the limited amenities during this time,” NDOT said in a release.

The agency noted that it will utilize overhead message signs on the I-15 to alert drivers heading southbound from Las Vegas. The messages will be active starting Sunday, Dec. 3 through the morning of Thursday, Dec. 7.

For additional information regarding the SCE project, visit www.sce.com/bakersubstation.

