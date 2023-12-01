Surprise Squad
New Lake Tahoe hockey team unveils its name and logo

By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM PST|Updated: 13 hours ago
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -A new AA hockey team based in Stateline unveiled its new name and logo on Thursday.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters will play in the ECHL league with its home being the 4,200-seat Tahoe Blue Event Center.

It will play in the 2024-25 ECHL season and has 36 home games.

The dragon-like creature in the logo was inspired by Tahoe Tessie, the mythical Lake Tahoe monster, the team said in a statement.

The Knight Monsters are owned by 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former National Football League quarterback Tim Tebow and David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC and 925 Partners LLC. The team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment.

“We are so incredibly excited to introduce our team’s name for our fans and for the region,” Tebow said in a statement, “We look forward to bringing people together for fun family entertainment, as well as making a positive impact in this community.”

