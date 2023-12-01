Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church, investigation slowed by possible ‘booby traps’

“Sheriff’s office shuts down largest marijuana grow in county history.”
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside Tennessee church(Stewarts County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weeks-long investigation, according to the Stewarts County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was taken out against the church on Highway 46 in Indian Mound by the sheriff’s office and the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The investigation was launched a few weeks ago when neighbors of the church complained about a smell coming from the church, according to the sheriff’s office. The church was originally built as a Methodist Church but was bought and turned into a new place of worship.

The sheriff’s office launched its investigation and conducted interviews of people who were seen coming and going from the church. They claimed that hemp was being grown in the church.

After conducting interviews, SCSO looked into the property’s electric bill. The bill came out to about $3,000 a month, SCSO said — along with a high water bill. The investigation took longer than expected due to the possibility of booby traps being laid out for law enforcement, SCSO said.

Upon executing the search warrant, deputies found about 2,000 plants both dried and live. Sheriff Frankie Gray said this is not a fly-by-night operation.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the largest marijuana grow in county history,” Gray said.

One person is in custody, but more arrests are expected to be made.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE SHUTS DOWN LARGEST MARIJUANA GROW IN COUNTY HISTORY A search warrant executed by the Sheriff's Office,...

Posted by Stewart County Sheriffs Office on Friday, December 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trooper with Nevada State Police hugs another officer after two of their colleagues were...
Suspect in custody after 2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Jemarcus Williams
Suspect accused of killing 2 Nevada troopers on I-15 identified
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Fans walk outside of the Oakland Alameda Coliseum before a baseball game between the Oakland...
Athletics to release renderings of team’s potential Las Vegas ballpark Monday
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of new Las Vegas resorts

Latest News

Dog (FILE)
Las Vegas shelter offering free microchips for pets in December
The Eureka Sand Dunes
More portions of Death Valley reopen after road repairs
Prosecutors say a man accused in the hit-and-run deaths of two troopers was escorted from a...
Prosecutors: Man accused in hit-and-run deaths of 2 troopers was escorted from Las Vegas casino due to intoxication
EV Charging file photo
Planned power outage near Baker, California, to impact EV charging, gas stations, officials advise
Las Vegas to California GPS issues
GPS detour guides Vegas to LA drivers off road, deep into desert