Las Vegas shelter offering free microchips for pets in December

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter is offering free microchips for pets in December.

According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has teamed up with the city of Las Vegas to offer free microchips to pet owners during December.

The shelter says that “most stray animals who end up at The Animal Foundation have homes and families who love them, but only about 50% of stray dogs and cats who come to the shelter are microchipped.”

The shelter says that a microchip, which is about the size of a grain of rice, is injected beneath the surface of a pet’s skin between the shoulder blades to provide a permanent form of identification. The process to place the microchip is similar to a routine shot, taking only a few seconds, and no anesthetic is required, the shelter says.

“We want to see all lost dogs and cats reunited with their families and our new microchipping ordinance makes that possible. Through this ordinance, we are able to keep our pets safe and also help to lower the number of dogs and cats at animal shelters. Thank you to our generous partners and The Animal Foundation for offering free microchipping during the holiday season,” said Cedric Crear, Las Vegas City Councilman, Ward 5.

Starting Aug.1, 2024, all dogs and cats over the age of four months residing in the city of Las Vegas must have a microchip.

Pet owners can schedule an appointment in the shelter’s clinic HERE.

