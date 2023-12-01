Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Jack Eichel has goal and 2 assists in his 500th NHL game, Golden Knights beat Canucks 4-1

Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel plays during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in...
Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel plays during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:12 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his 500th regular-season NHL game and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Ivan Barbashev, William Karlsson and Brett Howden also scored to help the defending Stanley Cup champions stop a three-game slide in improving to 15-5-4. Vegas was playing on the road for the eighth time in nine games and had lost five of six overall.

“This was probably one of our best games of the year,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I thought overall the way we checked, kept Vancouver’s top players, made them really work to get space, converted our chances, special teams were good.

“We just had no weaknesses tonight and so as a coach those are the games you love.”

Adin Hill stopped all 16 shots he faced before leaving as a precaution for a lower-body injury. Logan Thompson took over in the third period, stopping five of six shots.

“Obviously Vegas losing three in a row, we knew they were going to come in here flexing their muscles,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “We’re a little disappointed in our play, but there was some pushes that were good. But not enough and that’s what it comes down to.”

Andrei Kuzmenko scored for Vancouver, and Thatcher Demko made 40 saves. The Canucks fell to 15-8-1.

“Of course it’s a measuring-stick game,” Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes said. “They’re first in the division and (were the) best team in the league last year. … They were better than us tonight and we’ve got the next 55 to 60 games to measure ourselves against them.”

Barbashev opened the scoring, slotting a shot between Demko’s legs at 4:46 of the first period. Eichel made it 2-0 with 3:42 left in the first. Nicolas Hague drove to the net and passed the puck to Barbashev, who then slid it across the slot to Eichel for his ninth of the season.

“Jack was good. On top of pucks, hanging onto pucks, challenging their (defense) at the blue line, good defensively,” Cassidy said.

Karlsson sniped one past Demko midway through the second to make it 3-0. Howden tipped in Alex Pietrangelo’s point shot 16 seconds into the third period.

Kuzmenko scored at 4:01 of the third.

“His third period was the best I’ve seen this year,” Tocchet said.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Washington on Saturday night.

Canucks: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trooper with Nevada State Police hugs another officer after two of their colleagues were...
Suspect in custody after 2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Jemarcus Williams
Suspect accused of killing 2 Nevada troopers on I-15 identified
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Fans walk outside of the Oakland Alameda Coliseum before a baseball game between the Oakland...
Athletics to release renderings of team’s potential Las Vegas ballpark Monday
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Nevada man indicted on charges of threatening US Senators

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 14, 2023,...
Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore has surgery for upper-body injury
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault takes a shot against the Dallas Stars...
Golden Knights take losing streak into matchup with Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period in...
Golden Knights fall to Oilers 5-4 in shootout for 3rd straight loss
Cosmopolitan rooftop ice rink
Cosmopolitan hosting Golden Knights meet and greet at rooftop ice rink on Las Vegas Strip
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel shoots the game-winning goal against the Dallas Stars...
Weegar scores late in OT to lift Flames to 2-1 win over Golden Knights