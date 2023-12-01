Surprise Squad
Free candy cane-themed walk-through event returns to Henderson home

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:46 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the fourth year, Henderson residents Victors Cardenas and Joey Cardona will again open their home to the public to present a candy cane-themed walk-through event to help benefit a local charity.

According to a news release, experiencing the couple’s “Candy Cane House” is free to the community. However, they “strongly encourage” donations to benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada and the organization’s mission to “prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope.”

As part of the experience, the couple says the Candy Cane House features over 80 decorated Christmas trees, 60,000 lights throughout the residence, free treats and hot chocolate and numerous photo opportunities.

According to the couple, the tradition of the Candy Cane House started four years ago when Cardona was diagnosed with cancer. After being told he didn’t have much time left, Cardenas said he wanted his husband to have the best Christmas. “Now four years later, Cardona is still here, and the Candy Cane House has only grown each year,” they said in the release.

“We are deeply moved that Victor and Joey love HopeLink and the work we do in the community. Last year, they raised over $425 in cash and donated 10 bins of various hygiene products for our clients. And ontinuing their tradition of giving back for the fourth year of Candy Cane House, they are encouraging visitors to donate gift cards, cash or donate directly through Venmo or Cash App to support our work in the valley. Those funds will go to support families and seniors who may be struggling with rising energy, food or housing costs,” said Aaron Sheets, interim chief executive officer at HopeLink of Southern Nevada.

Located at 366 S. Milan Street in Henderson, the Candy Cane House will be open to the public for the next four weeks.

The schedule for the home is as follows:

  • Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 3 from 6 – 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 8 – Sunday, Dec. 10 from 6 – 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 15 – Sunday, Dec. 17 from 6 – 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 23 from 6 – 9 p.m.

