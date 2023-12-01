Forecast Outlook-12/1/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After several days of cooler than normal daytime highs our forecast highs are starting to bounce back.

For the week ahead we will go from seasonal to above seasonal temperatures.

The weather disturbance we were expecting for Friday never managed to get down into southern Nevada so we’ll see plenty of sunshine the rest of this afternoon.

Nice weather is forecast throughout the weekend but this being December and the shorter daylight hours remember evening do cool down,.

For Saturday and Sunday a ridge of high pressure will build in.

With that ridge dry conditions will stay in place.

The added benefit, temperatures will climb starting Monday and we could hit the upper 60′s next week.

Right now it looks like next weekend we could see a pattern change which could open the door for some weather systems to move into the Great Basin and drop our temps back to seasonal numbers.

