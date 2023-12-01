Forecast Outlook - 12/01/23

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temperatures hovering around 60°. It turns breezy Friday afternoon with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

A dry weekend is on the way with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday. A warm-up is on the way for next week with temperatures climbing back into the mid-60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Some more wind and shower chances return late next week.

