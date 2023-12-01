Surprise Squad
Faith Lutheran QB Garyt Odom commits to play for his dad at UNLV

UNLV coach Barry Odom's son has committed to join his dad's football program.
By Paloma Villicana
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A life-long dream is coming true for Garyt Odom, as he announced Thursday that he has committed to play for his dad at UNLV in 2025.

After a tremendous year at Faith Lutheran, leading the Crusaders to the state championship, the dual-threat quarterback is excited to thrive in Coach Marion’s go go offense when he joins the Rebels.

UNLV Football head coach Barry Odom has built a winning culture in Las Vegas and a family culture in the locker room. Garyt is already familiar with his future school and ready to help build what his dad started.

It’s been a huge week for Barry Odom, as the news of his son joining the program came following the announcement that Odom was named Mountain West Coach of the Year and a finalist for national coach of the year.

Odom has led the Rebels to their first-ever Mountain West championship game this Saturday against Boise State and his family couldn’t be more proud.

