Faith Lutheran QB Garyt Odom commits to play for his dad at UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A life-long dream is coming true for Garyt Odom, as he announced Thursday that he has committed to play for his dad at UNLV in 2025.

After a tremendous year at Faith Lutheran, leading the Crusaders to the state championship, the dual-threat quarterback is excited to thrive in Coach Marion’s go go offense when he joins the Rebels.

UNLV Football head coach Barry Odom has built a winning culture in Las Vegas and a family culture in the locker room. Garyt is already familiar with his future school and ready to help build what his dad started.

It’s been a huge week for Barry Odom, as the news of his son joining the program came following the announcement that Odom was named Mountain West Coach of the Year and a finalist for national coach of the year.

Odom has led the Rebels to their first-ever Mountain West championship game this Saturday against Boise State and his family couldn’t be more proud.

