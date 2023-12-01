Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

3-month-old killed by family’s ‘pet wolf,’ coroner says

A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,”...
A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A 3-month-old baby in Alabama was killed Thursday by what is believed to be a “pet wolf,” according to the county coroner.

First responders arrived at the scene on Highway 440 in Chelsea, Alabama, according to a spokesperson for the city. The baby was taken to Grandview Medical Center where they died shortly later.

The mayor of Chelsea, Tony Picklesimer, also confirmed the child’s death, reporting it was killed by an “exotic family pet.”

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts,” Picklesimer said in a statement.

The animal has been taken to Auburn University.

Further details about the incident are not available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trooper with Nevada State Police hugs another officer after two of their colleagues were...
Suspect in custody after 2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Jemarcus Williams
Suspect accused of killing 2 Nevada troopers on I-15 identified
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Fans walk outside of the Oakland Alameda Coliseum before a baseball game between the Oakland...
Athletics to release renderings of team’s potential Las Vegas ballpark Monday
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Nevada man indicted on charges of threatening US Senators

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote
An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
Israeli soldiers look at photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants during...
Israel knew about Hamas attack over a year in advance, New York Times report says
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says