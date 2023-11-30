Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Sen. Rand Paul performed Heimlich maneuver on choking Sen. Joni Ernst during GOP lunch

FILE - Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Oct. 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst...
FILE - Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Oct. 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst was choking on food during a luncheon when fellow Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., performed the Heimlich maneuver on her. The incident occurred Nov. 30 during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon Thursday when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol. Shortly after, Ernst posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to thank Paul.

Ernst joked that she was choking on “woke policies.”

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her. The Kentucky senator formerly worked as an eye doctor.

“It’s a good thing he did,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “God bless Rand Paul.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A trooper with Nevada State Police hugs another officer after two of their colleagues were...
Suspect in custody after 2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
"John from Texas" won nearly $1.4 million on a slot machine at Paris Las Vegas
Slot player from Texas turns $5 into almost $1.4M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Food is seen from Anima by EDO.
Southwest Las Vegas restaurant claims #1 spot on Yelp’s ‘Best New Restaurants’ list
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of new Las Vegas resorts

Latest News

An Iranian domestically built missile is displayed in front of the portrait of the Lebanese...
House passes resolution to block Iran’s access to $6 billion from prisoner swap
Heavy rainfall on Maui leads to flooding and runoff into the ocean.
Flash flood warning continues for Maui County as drenching rains soak state
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
Twenty-five dogs found abandoned in a truck stop parking lot were rescued by troopers last...
Troopers rescue 15 dogs found neglected, abandoned in stolen U-Haul at truck stop
FILE - Alec Baldwin speaks at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on...
Family of Marine killed in Afghanistan fails to win lawsuit against Alec Baldwin