Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in east Valley

Las Vegas police barricade and an officer-involved shooting
Las Vegas police barricade and an officer-involved shooting(FOX5)
By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:03 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday in the 5700 block of Baffy Circle.

Police said that they were working a barricade situation around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and that they have SWAT on the scene.

Metro said that a person stole a car with a gun and ended up at their own house.

Metro is planning on briefing the media and as soon as they do FOX5 will update this story.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

