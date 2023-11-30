Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in east Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday in the 5700 block of Baffy Circle.

Police said that they were working a barricade situation around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and that they have SWAT on the scene.

Metro said that a person stole a car with a gun and ended up at their own house.

Metro is planning on briefing the media and as soon as they do FOX5 will update this story.

