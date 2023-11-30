Surprise Squad
Phish announced as next performers at Sphere in Las Vegas

Phish
Phish(Rene Huemer | Rene Huemer)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:08 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phish is set to be the next band to perform inside the world-famous Sphere in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Phish will take the stage inside the Sphere for four performances next April.

The Sphere said Phish’s shows will be held April 18-21, 2024.

As part of the shows, the venue said each of Phish’s performances at the Sphere will feature completely unique setlists and visuals, “making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience.”

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” said Trey Anastasio, Phish guitarist and vocalist. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

The ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through 9 a.m. on Monday, December 11. All remaining tickets will then go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

