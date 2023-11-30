Outside gondola rides to continue soon at Venetian after canals drained for F1 viewing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As quickly as it went up, a Formula 1 viewing area at the Venetian has already been taken down.

The resort drained the canals outside for the viewing structure. While the structure has been removed, as of Monday, water was still drained in the outside canals. But it won’t be long before gondola rides begin there again.

“With the completion of the Formula One race, we are working to restore the resort exterior to its iconic picturesque Italian motif, which includes the outdoor gondola experience. We anticipate the outdoor gondolas will be ready for guests in early December. The indoor gondola experience is still available on level two of the resort,” read a statement from the Venetian.

FOX5 also checked with the Bellagio about grandstand removal there. Officials say the grandstands will be taken down over the next several weeks and the area will be ready for New Year’s.

Officials also say they are replanting trees that were removed on the sidewalk outside the Bellagio fountains. The trees were removed for the construction of the grandstands and are expected to be replaced in December.

