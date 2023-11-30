Surprise Squad
Outside Gondola rides to continue soon at Venetian after canals drained for F1 viewing(FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As quickly as it went up, a Formula 1 viewing area at the Venetian has already been taken down.

The resort drained the canals outside for the viewing structure. While the structure has been removed, as of Monday, water was still drained in the outside canals. But it won’t be long before gondola rides begin there again.

FOX5 also checked with the Bellagio about grandstand removal there. Officials say the grandstands will be taken down over the next several weeks and the area will be ready for New Year’s.

Officials also say they are replanting trees that were removed on the sidewalk outside the Bellagio fountains. The trees were removed for the construction of the grandstands and are expected to be replaced in December.

