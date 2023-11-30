Surprise Squad
Mysterious dog disease yet to be reported in Nevada

By Terri Russell
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The dog disease has a name: Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease.

Reported in more than a dozen states, small animal critical care professor with UC Davis Veterinary School, Dr. Karl Jandrey says animal disease specialists reported sporadic instances of this infection as far back as summer of 2022.

“L.A County last week had the first report of ten possible dogs,” says Dr. Jandrey. “And those were the first reported in our state.”

California, Oregon, and Idaho have all reported cases of this mysterious disease.

Characterized by a productive cough, runny nose, and discharge from the eyes, dogs are lethargic and lose their appetite. The problem: None of the usual bacterial, viral, or parasitic infective agents test positive. That in turn means conventional treatment for those common microbes won’t work.

Dr. Jandrey says veterinarians have used other less common means to treat the disease. Some work. Some don’t.

“In this case again, it is something hard to diagnose, hard to treat,” says Dr. Jandrey. “And we are reliant on doing a lot of support therapies that we typically have always done; fluid therapy, nutrition, oxygen cages in case the animal needs it.”

At the University of New Hampshire where this disease was first investigated, researchers think they may have found a small bacterium responsible for the disease.

But more research needs to be done. That includes an exchange of information and ideas throughout the animal disease community.

Such collaboration Dr. Jandrey says includes the dog owner. If they notice the symptoms, take the animal to the family veterinarian, and don’t allow the animal around other dogs.

This disease has yet to be reported in Nevada.

