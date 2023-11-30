Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a "major disturbance" at a home on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday.

According to police, they were called to the home and a preliminary investigation determined that Miller, 34, and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim. They said Miller left the scene before they arrived.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person.

The Bills issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

The team said it would have no further comment at this point.

Miller, selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team Pro Bowl selection.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"John from Texas" won nearly $1.4 million on a slot machine at Paris Las Vegas
Slot player from Texas turns $5 into almost $1.4M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Food is seen from Anima by EDO.
Southwest Las Vegas restaurant claims #1 spot on Yelp’s ‘Best New Restaurants’ list
Fountainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas
Hundreds of jobs still available before critical opening days of new Las Vegas resorts
Progress is being made on clean up efforts following the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club gutted in Las Vegas Grand Prix clean-up efforts

Latest News

In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
Inspector general launches probe into Biden administration’s decision to build new FBI headquarters in Maryland
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
Flash flood warning in effect for Hawaii Island, Maui County as heavy rains soak communities