Athletics to release renderings of team’s potential Las Vegas ballpark Monday

FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential move to Las Vegas and to call for management to sell the team during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Athletics and the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif., Aug. 5, 2023. A new independent league baseball team called the Oakland Ballers is set to begin play next spring and embrace the loyal A's fans who are heartbroken about their club's planned departure to Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After recently receiving approval from the MLB owners to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas, the Athletics announced they will hold an event on Monday to share new renderings of the team’s Las Vegas ballpark.

As part of the event, team executives will be joined by “renowned” Danish architect Bjarke Ingels and Southern Nevada community leaders.

The team said officials will recognize the recent team relocation approval and release renderings of the future stadium.

The A’s plan to build a ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip with $380 million in public financing that was approved by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

According to AP, Las Vegas will become the A’s fourth city, the most for a MLB team, as the Athletics played in Philadelphia from 1901-54, then moved to Kansas City for 13 seasons before going to California.

The event is scheduled to occur at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. FOX5 will stream the event live on our website and Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

