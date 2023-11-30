2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.
According to police, the two troopers were conducting a “motor assist” early Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The two officers were pronounced deceased, authorities said.
The investigation is on-going and will be conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
“Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers,” Nevada State Police said in a statement.
Authorities will provide an update later this morning. FOX5 will stream the briefing on Facebook as it occurs.
