Southwest Las Vegas restaurant claims #1 spot on Yelp’s ‘Best New Restaurants’ list

Food is seen from Anima by EDO.
Food is seen from Anima by EDO.(Anima by EDO via Yelp)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:52 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A restaurant in Las Vegas is getting some national attention after claiming the top spot on a new list curated by Yelp.

According to a news release, the restaurant, Anima by EDO in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, was named the #1 best new restaurant of the year on the platform’s Yelp new report.

Yelp says that in order to compile the list its team identified full-service businesses in the restaurant category, which opened after January 1, 2022, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews, between January 1, 2022, and August 7, 2023.

“When available, all businesses on the list have a passing health score as of August 7, 2023. Finally, we consulted with Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis to zero in on what spots Yelpers were loving,” the website said.

Led by chef/owner Oscar Amador, who was named a James Beard finalist this past summer, Anima by EDO claimed the top spot on the list. Anima by EDO is located at 9205 W Russell Road, Suite 185.

Yelp notes that Anima by EDO is the sibling of the popular eatery EDO Tapas & Wine.

Anima by EDO wasn’t the only Las Vegas spot to make the list.

Coming in at #22, Martha Stewart’s The Bedford on the Las Vegas Strip also earned a spot on the list.

To view the full list, visit: https://www.yelp.com/article/best-new-restaurants-of-2023.

