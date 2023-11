LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky player from Texas turned a $5 slot machine wager into nearly $1.4 million.

According to a media release from Caesars Entertainment, “John from Texas” won a colossal slots jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m at Paris Las Vegas.

