October was busiest month ever at Las Vegas airport with nearly 5.5M passengers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International set a new record in October for passengers served in a single month.

According to a news release, the Las Vegas airport saw 5.47 million passengers in October 2023, surpassing the previous record that was set in Oct. 2022 with 5.18 million passengers.

The airport provided a breakdown of the top five months by passenger volume:

October 2023: 5.47 million

October 2022: 5.18 million

May 2023: 4.95 million

July 2023: 4.94 million

March 2023: 4.94 million

Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation, provided the below statement:

“October 2023 was the busiest month ever as Harry Reid International Airport served 5.47 million passengers. Not only was domestic travel at unprecedented volumes, more than 300,000 passengers traveled on international flights in a single month for the first time since January 2020 — a very encouraging sign of global aviation recovery. As 2023 passenger volume continues to outpace 2022′s levels, we are seeing the impact of our community’s growth and its evolution into the sports and entertainment capital of the world. Even with this increased demand, the Clark County Department of Aviation system continues to rise to the occasion and provide a world-class customer experience.”

