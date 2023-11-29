Surprise Squad
Las Vegas eatery unveils ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ theme for holiday season

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas restaurant will once again transform into the “Nightmare Before Christmas” for the holiday season.

According to a news release, “Sandy Claws” has returned to Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila, the taco parlor and speakeasy in Chinatown.

As part of the experience, through Dec. 28, Más Por Favor has transformed into a themed experience called “Nightmare Before Xmas.”

To enter the “Nightmare Before Christmas” wonderland, guests will enter through a “magical” sliding door, walk through a hallway illuminated with colorful Christmas string lights that leads into the decorated bar in the back.

The restaurant says the eatery’s main bar space is adorned with a life-size replica of Oogie Boogie, Jack Skellington and Sally Pillows. The venue also features a Christmas tree that’s brimming with “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed ornaments and topped with a Jack Skellington tree topper, more hanging string lights and Harlequin Demons to make every guest feel as though they have been transported to Christmas Town, the restaurant said.

This year, Más Por Favor says the activation is open to all ages on Saturday and Sunday from 12-3 p.m. and 21+ after 3 p.m.

For reservations and more information, visit masporfavor.com.

