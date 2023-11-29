Las Vegas police searching for commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect from a recent armed robbery.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, the suspect committed a robbery while armed with a deadly weapon on November 23 at approximately 5:17 p.m. at a business near the 3000 block of S. Decatur Blvd.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″ tall with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.