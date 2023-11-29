Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police searching for commercial robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery from Nov. 23
Las Vegas police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery from Nov. 23(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect from a recent armed robbery.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, the suspect committed a robbery while armed with a deadly weapon on November 23 at approximately 5:17 p.m. at a business near the 3000 block of S. Decatur Blvd.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′10″ tall with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Progress is being made on clean up efforts following the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club gutted in Las Vegas Grand Prix clean-up efforts
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in southwest valley shooting
Las Vegas police ask for help locating vehicle believed involved in fatal hit-and-run
Las Vegas police ask for help locating vehicle believed involved in fatal hit-and-run
California man turns $5 side bet into more than $1M on Las Vegas Strip
California man turns $5 side bet into over $1M at Las Vegas resort on Thanksgiving

Latest News

LVMPD: Over 70 arrests, 200 victims in F1 sex trafficking operation
LVMPD: Over 70 arrests, 200 victims in F1 sex trafficking operation
LVMPD Officer Joseph Ortega
Report: Las Vegas police officer arrested for abuse slapped children, ‘destroyed’ house, left gun unattended
Miriam Adelson, wife of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor...
Miriam Adelson to sell $2B in Las Vegas Sands stock to buy pro sports team
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD implements electronic safeguards following cyberattack