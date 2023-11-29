Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police arrest teen involved in recent social media posts alleging ‘terroristic threats’

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Cody Lee
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a teenager accused of posting threats of terrorism on social media.

According to LVMPD, the “terroristic threats” posted by the 16-year-old juvenile have been circulating recently online.

The Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center along with the FBI Las Vegas bureau, launched an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the teenager.

At this time, no other details have been released by authorities.

The counter-terrorism center reminds everyone to say something if they see something. You can report suspicious activity at 702-828-SSSS (7777) or online at SNCTC.org.

This is a developing story.

