Kraft reveals mac & cheese without the cheese, at least the dairy kind

Kraft revealed Wednesday its popular brand will switch out the normal powdered dairy cheese, with new plant-based flavors.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:48 AM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHICAGO (WMTV) – The macaroni and cheese many Americans think of when someone mentions the popular side dish will be coming in two new varieties – but it won’t be coming with the cheese.

The food giant hopes its new line solves the issue of people trying plant-based mac and cheese, but not coming back for more. In its statement, the company claimed three in ten people who bought the plant-based alternative did not repeat their purchase.

Kraft blamed the taste and texture of current offerings and expects its famous brand will leave people wanting seconds.

Kraft unveils NotMac & Cheese, a new variety of its popular product with plant-based cheese.
Kraft unveils NotMac & Cheese, a new variety of its popular product with plant-based cheese.(Kraft)

“Kraft Mac & Cheese lovers in the United States have been hungry for a plant-based version of the iconic blue box for years, with many taking to social to make the request,” its statement said.

To replace the cheese flavor of the usual product, Kraft turned to The Not Company. Their Not Mac & Cheese will come in two flavors, the Original orange kind and White Cheddar, and it is expected to hit store shelves late this month or early next year.

